Cosatu, Saftu worried about SA economy despite better than expected GDP data

On Tuesday, Stats SA announced that the country's economy had rallied by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2022, after contracting by 0.7% in the previous quarter.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu remain concerned about the country's economy, despite its best performance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Stats SA announced that the country's economy had rallied by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2022, after contracting by 0.7% in the previous quarter.

While experts predicted a positive outlook, the GDP data is higher than most predictions by economists.

Despite this, Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku doesn’t believe the improvement is worth celebrating.

"If anything, the figures continue their usual trajectory of zigzags i.e. a trajectory characterised by constant fluctuations of growth and decline. If we trace the GDP stats to 19 quarters ago, the zigzag path is most graphic and lucid. Therefore, we have no illusions in the 1,6% growth for this quarter," Shaku said.

Meanwhile, Cosatu said that the country's economy would only recover once the state cleaned up its act and state-owned enterprises were managed efficiently.