Cosatu denies endorsing Ramaphosa for second term as ANC president

This comes in light of the ANC's 55th national elective conference set to take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre, in Johannesburg from 16 - 20 December 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it wasn’t backing any particular candidate in the race for the president of the African National Congress (ANC) - including Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cosatu denied media reports claiming that it endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term.

The trade union federation said it had not yet given anyone its stamp of approval yet.

Cosatu said it didn’t discuss issues around leadership and the ANC’s upcoming elective conference at its meeting this past weekend.

Instead, said Cosatu, when it comes to the conference they’ve “consciously decided to remain neutral on issues of leadership” and to rather focus on policy outcomes and organisational resolutions.

Cosatu maintained that they won't be campaigning for anyone but will support whoever is elected.