Corruption, lack of infrastructure investment could hurt SA's growth - economist

The economy grew by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2022, after contracting by 0.7% in the second quarter.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine, said that corruption and a lack of infrastructure investment could hamper the country's economic growth.

But Jammine was worried that the recent improvement in the economy might not be sustainable if government failed to follow through with investment plans.

While economists and political parties have welcomed the positive outlook for the economy, some are worried that it may be short-lived.

The country averted a technical recession in the third quarter of 2022, with Stats SA announcing that the economy was now larger than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest contributors to economic growth included finance, agriculture, transport and manufacturing.

The African National Congress (ANC) said that the green shoots were an early indication that the economic reconstruction and recovery plan by President Cyril Ramaphosa was effective.

But Jammine said that government could not afford to rest on its laurels.

"It's good news in the short term, let's enjoy it but we need to build on it in a big way."

Jammine said that government interventions must include a strong fight against corruption, restructuring SOEs and encouraging infrastructure investment.