City Power welcomes court ruling on providing power to hijacked building

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has welcomed the Joburg High Court's recent dismissal of a bid from occupants of a hijacked building in Doornfontein to restore an illegal electricity connection.

In its ruling, the court found that the city had no obligation to provide municipal services to a hijacked building.

The occupants of the building took the city to court demanding free electricity.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "As City Power, we welcome this court ruling, which comes at a time when we are ramping up our revenue collection efforts. Illegally connecting electricity is theft and should be treated as such. The actions of those who hijack buildings are not different to the illegal connectors in most informal and formal settlements, and defaulters who have bypassed meters, or deliberately neglect to pay for electricity, which stifles our recovery efforts in term of revenue."

At the same time, Mangena said that City Power was ramping up its revenue collection efforts and it was going after those who owed the entity.

"We are sitting at about R8 billion debt owed to City Power by customers across the City of Joburg. Over half of that is sitting with businesses and government departments. We have already started visiting those and have cut off several of them, and we will continue to cut their supply until we recover the last cent."