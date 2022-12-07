City Power says bad weather delaying response times to outages

Frustrated Joburg residents have been warned to expect longer power outages because of the harsh weather conditions that are predicted to continue.

JOHANNESBURG - Frustrated Joburg residents have been warned to expect longer power outages because of the harsh weather conditions that are predicted to continue.

City Power said that their response times to outage calls had been delayed further this week due to inclement weather.

The power provider said that there had also been a spike in the number of outages reported since a hailstorm on Monday.

The affected areas include Hursthill, Lenasia, Randburg and parts of Roodepoort.

"Heavy storms have damaged some electricity infrastructure, uprooted the poles, flooded transformer chambers, uprooted trees which fell on electricity lines and even the overhead cables. We are forced to navigate through the flooded streets of Johannesburg. We have engaged our colleagues at Joburg Zoo to assist in removing some of the trees so we can speed up the process of reaching those outreach calls," said City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.