Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus discharged from hospital & placed on parole

JOHANNESBURG - It’s official: Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, has been released from prison.

The Constitutional Court last month ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release Walus on parole.

This after finding that Lamola’s decision refusing the 69-year-old parole in March 2020, was irrational and setting it aside.

The court gave the minister 10 days to make the necessary arrangements to free Walus.

But two days before the deadline, Walus was stabbed in prison, which delayed his release.

The minister’s office on Wednesday issued a statement saying that he had now been placed on parole.

The justice minister’s office said that Walus was only discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

It said that he would now serve two years under community corrections and that he had been furnished with his parole conditions, a violation of which will see him returned to prison.

The decision to release Walus on parole has garnered widespread controversy.

The justice department said, though, “parole is an acknowledged part of our correctional system” which “has proved to be a vital part of reformative treatment for the paroled person who is treated by moral suasion”.