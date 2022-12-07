Case of man linked to murder of Joburg sex worker postponed to Feb

Sifiso Mkhwanazi returned to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder. He has only been linked and charged with the murder of one woman.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been further delays in the case against the 20-year-old man who was arrested upon the discovery of six bodies in the Johannesburg CBD.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi returned to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

He has only been linked and charged with the murder of one woman.

READ: Man linked to murder of alleged Johannesburg sex worker abandons bail bid

The bodies, which were discovered at Mkhwanazi's father's workshop in October, are believed to be those of sex workers.

The matter has been postponed to February for further investigation.

"We have an application 'before court' for Raymond for further investigations, however, Your Worship, we'd like to ask the honourable court that in the last instance we did indicate...that DNA is outstanding. As a matter of fact, worship, we are not anywhere close to finalising that part of evidence that we can then inform the honourable court on how far are we with the investigation obtaining such DNA," said state advocate Tshepo Mahange ka Mzizi.