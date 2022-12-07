ANC WC launches investigation into march against Ramaphosa

On Tuesday, a group of people clad in ANC regalia marched to parliament, calling on Ramaphosa to step down following the release of the Section 89 panel report into Phala Phala.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape ANC said it’s launching an urgent investigation to find out if any party members participated in Tuesday’s march to parliament to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside.

On Tuesday, a group of people clad in ANC regalia marched to parliament, calling on Ramaphosa to step down following the release of the Section 89 panel report into Phala Phala.

READ: Ramaphosa files papers in ConCourt to review and set aside Phala Phala report

The party has also condemned a news headline that says the march was by the “ANC Western Cape”.

The provincial ANC said it has noted that those marching to parliament to call for Ramaphosa to step aside were in party colours.

The party said no structure of the party had been authorised to march to Parliament.

It said the Dullah Omar region will launch an urgent probe into the matter- to ascertain whether the protesters belong to any of its leagues or branches.

"We’ll have to have an inquiry into why they would find it easy to go against a formal decision that the organisation has taken. If indeed they have then, of course, we will have to institute disciplinary measures," said spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni.

READ: NEC resolves for Ramaphosa to remain ANC president despite Section 89 report

He said parliamentary processes are underway and the party’s NEC has given a mandate to its parliamentary caucus to vote against the adoption of the Section 89 panel report, while the president takes the matter on review.