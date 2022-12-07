ANC accredits voting conference delegates to stave off security scares

National spokesperson Pule Mabe said there was global interest in the gathering that will be held at Nasrec in Johannesburg from 16 - 20 December 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) received over 700 media accreditation applications for its 55th National Elective Conference.

More than 4,000 voting ANC delegates will attend from across the country.

Mabe said all attendees were vetted: “So that we know, the level of order in this conference is not going to be compromised. The card we give you, they are accredited, so that tomorrow we don’t have security scares and all of that, and we do not know what really happened.

“We have to account for each and every warm body that is inside the conference. We must make sure that yourselves are protected, the delegates are protected, and we create the space for you to do your work.”