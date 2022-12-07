Alleged July unrest instigator Mchunu set to return to court

Mchunu is accused of being one of the instigators of the 2021 July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ukhozi FM radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu is expected to return to the Randburg Magistrates Court for trial on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of contravention of the Disaster Management Act and Incitement of Violence.

Wednesday marks day two of Mchunu's trial.

But a state witness, who is a police colonel, testified on Tuesday and is adamant that Mchunu's intention was to incite violence as a response to the arrest of former Head of State Jacob Zuma.

The witness told Magistrate Godwin Sadiki that Zuma's supporters may have taken it literally when Mchunu called for them to fight against the Constitutional Court's judgement to arrest him.

But in his plea statement, Mchunu emphasised that he is merely a radio and TV personality, and not what he is being accused of.

The state witnesses are expected to continue with their testimonies during Wednesday's proceedings.