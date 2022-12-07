7 men implicated in Abirah Dekhta kidnapping expected to apply for bail

CAPE TOWN - Seven men implicated in the kidnapping of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta in Gatesville are due back in the dock of the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

They're facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Dekhta was rescued by police from a shack in Khayelitsha last month, nearly two weeks after she was snatched from her scholar transport vehicle.

The seven accused are expected to apply for bail.

But prosecutors vow that they won't let them get their freedom.

A Gatesville community leader has also started an online petition, calling on the courts to deny bail.

And, at the moment, around 8,000 people have signed it.

Previously, the court heard that the seven men were found in and around the shack where Dekhta had been held captive, after police received a tip-off, leading them to the little girl's location in Khayelitsha's Town Two.