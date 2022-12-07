7 men charged with kidnapping Abirah Dekhta face more charges

The seven men are also charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act for affiliation with a criminal gang.

CAPE TOWN - Seven men charged with kidnapping an eight-year-old girl - Abirah Dekhta - in Cape Town face more charges including child pornography.

The matter was on the court roll for a formal bail application on Thursday, but legal representatives have yet to come on board for three of the accused.

They were arrested after police rescued Dekhta from a shack in Khayelitsha in November.

That was nearly two weeks after she was snatched from her scholar transport vehicle in Gatesville.

In addition to charges of kidnapping or trafficking of persons and attempted extortion — the accused are charged under the contravention of the Cybercrimes Act.

This includes child pornography but the exact details are yet to be revealed.

The accused may not be named or photographed by order of the court and the matter was postponed to next week.