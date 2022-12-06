WC govt, World Bank get into bed to boost province's services & energy security

Provincial premier Alan Winde said that the memorandum of understanding with the World Bank is about improving several sectors in the Cape.

CAPE TOWN- The Western Cape government said it penned a new agreement with the World Bank in a bid to improve the province's general services and energy security.

"We will be focusing on a range of areas from energy to education, to health, to supply chain management. For me, the urgency is obviously trying to find solutions to solve our energy crisis. We have already seen procurement processes now for local authorities with Cape Town leading the charge."

Winde added that the World Bank was already playing a part in the development of a new Tygerberg Hospital for Cape Town.

The World Bank, meanwhile, said that the strengthened partnership will also address access to basic education, getting the private sector involved and closing the Cape's big inequality gap.