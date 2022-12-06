Go

WATCH: Blue Bulls media update on Sbu Nkosi

Nkosi was found at his father’s home in Mpumalanga where Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone met with him on Monday, 5 December 2022.

whatsapp-image-2022-12-06-at-164607jpeg
whatsapp-image-2022-12-06-at-164607jpeg
06 December 2022 17:02

JOHANNESBURG - Blue Bulls provided an update on Springbok's wing Sbu Nkosi who had been missing for three weeks.

Questions were raised about Nkosi missing training during this period - where he could not be contacted.

Nkosi was found at his father’s home in Mpumalanga where Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone met with him on Monday, 5 December 2022.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA