WATCH: Blue Bulls media update on Sbu Nkosi

Nkosi was found at his father’s home in Mpumalanga where Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone met with him on Monday, 5 December 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Blue Bulls provided an update on Springbok's wing Sbu Nkosi who had been missing for three weeks.

Questions were raised about Nkosi missing training during this period - where he could not be contacted.

