Springbok's Sbu Nkosi takes time off to attend to mental health

Questions were raised about his whereabouts after he failed to pitch for training on several occasions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls provided an update on Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi, who was reported missing three weeks ago.

He could not be contacted nor located during that period.

Nkosi was found at his father’s home in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone addressed the media Tuesday morning and disclosed that Nkosi was suffering from a mental health issue.

Rathbone said he spent 40 minutes in discussion with the World Cup winner.

While Rathbone did not divulge the intimate details of the conversation, he said that Nkosi did not appear to be in good condition and asked for help to deal with his mental state.

At the same time, no timeline was placed on his return to the playing field.

Rathbone said their primary focus was on Nkosi's holistic recovery as a human being.

The Bulls did not discuss terminating his contract and said that they were working to get him professional assistance.

Nkosi remains at his father’s residence - which he considers a safe space.