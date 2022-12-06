SKA to invest R80m per annum to develop astronomy skills in Africa

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande, says this will be made possible through the SKA human resources development bursary programme.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory will now invest around R80 million per annum to develop astronomy skills in South Africa and other African partner countries.

"I do need to point out that the scholarships that are being given are not only being given to South Africans but also they are being given in the rest of the African continent," Minister Nzimande said.

Astronomers and other scientists gathered at the SKA site outside Carnarvon in the Northern Cape on Monday, to officially mark the beginning of construction of the square kilometre array observatory telescopes.