SKA to invest R80bn per annum to develop astronomy skills in Africa
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande, says this will be made possible through the SKA human resources development bursary programme.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory will now invest around R80 million per annum to develop astronomy skills in South Africa and other African partner countries.
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande said that this would be made possible through the SKA human resources development bursary programme.
"I do need to point out that the scholarships that are being given are not only being given to South Africans but also they are being given in the rest of the African continent," Minister Nzimande said.
Astronomers and other scientists gathered at the SKA site outside Carnarvon in the Northern Cape on Monday, to officially mark the beginning of construction of the square kilometre array observatory telescopes.
Experts explain this phase will eventually see 133 SKA dishes being integrated into the existing 64 of the SKA precursor telescope, Meerkat, to form a mid-frequency instrument.
The telescope measures radio signals from astronomical phenomena and provides scientists with a different tool to study the universe.
Nzimande said that government was set to invest around R40 billion in the square kilometre array project over the next decade.
"Furthermore, it is expected that the buildings to be constructed and the ongoing technical maintenance and operation of the SKA Observatory for the next 50 years will deliver long-term sustainable foreign investment to South Africa with 11,200 or even more construction job opportunities to be created over the next 6-years of construction."