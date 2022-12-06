SA NGO joins climate change lawsuit against Switzerland, France and Portugal

The University of Pretoria-based Centre for Child Law said that the goal of the United Nations to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius was too weak.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African-based NGO has joined forces with leading human rights organisations in taking legal action against Switzerland, France and Portugal for their alleged contribution to the world’s climate crisis.

In papers filed to the European Court of Human Rights on Monday, the Centre for Child Law, Oxfam and Our Children’s Trust said that they wanted the court to compel the affected countries to rely on scientific evidence as opposed to political compromises for climate policies.

Legal action by the Centre for Child Law, Oxfam and Our Children’s Trust forms part of third-party intervention, providing expertise on climate science for three historic cases.

The first case involves a group of senior women who have filed a case against the Swiss government for its alleged role in climate change.

The second case concerns the mayor of Grande-Synthe in France.

He claims his government’s failure to address climate change threatened his human rights as a homeowner in a coastal region of France which is highly likely to experience flooding by 2040 due to climate change.

The final case is related to legal action by six young Portuguese activists who have alleged that their country had violated human rights by failing to take sufficient action on climate change and were seeking an order requiring it to take more ambitious action.

The European Court for Human Rights is expected to hear the matters jointly in March next year.