SA economy rallies to expand by 1.6% in Q3 - Stats SA

Gross domestic product GDP JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that the country's economy grew by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2022 after contracting by 0.7% in the second quarter. The entity realeased the data on Tuesday at their headquarters in Pretoria. While experts predicted a positive outlook, the GDP data was higher than most predictions by economists. [Live] Gross Domestic Product figures for Q3:2022 shows that the #economy rallied in the third quarter, expanding by 1,6%. Join #StatsSA on @Newzroom405 at 12h00 as we unpack the latest #GDP figures.

Stats SA said that the size of the economy in the third quarter of 2022 was larger than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight of the 10 industries showed a rise in economic activity.

The biggest contributors to economic growth included finance, agriculture, transport and manufacturing.

Agriculture and mining were the most significant contributors to the primary sector, while manufacturing and construction pushed the secondary sector higher.

The tertiary sector expanded by 1.1% in the third quarter.

The figures come as the country recovers from the COVID-19 slump.

Stats SA said that real GDP reached pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022 but the recovery was brief, with GDP contracting by 0.7% in the second quarter.