Ramaphosa questions admissibility of evidence brought before Section 89 panel

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged the admissibility of the evidence brought before the Section 89 panel that has found that he has an impeachment case to answer to regarding the Phala Phala saga.

The president is taking the report on review, which found that he may have violated the Constitution and anti-corruption laws.

He may have done so by failing to report the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Limpopo farm to the relevant authorities.

The three-member panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, also found that there was prima facie evidence that there was a deliberate intention not to investigate the crime committed on the farm openly.

In a detailed review application, President Ramaphosa did not dispute the contents of the Namibian police report and the audio clip used to make the findings against him but instead questioned its admissibility, saying that if the

report was confidential, then nobody besides the Namibian police was entitled to distribute it.

In the recording, an interrogation of the suspects can be heard where they claim to have taken about US$800,000, which is more than the US$580,000 alleged by the president.

Ramaphosa argued that the clips may have reached the panel by unlawful means and therefore could not be admissible.

He said that the panel failed to consider how former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser obtained the Namibian police report and the audio clip.

Ramaphosa further argued that the panel did not consider the credibility of the evidence presented before it.

