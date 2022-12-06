Phala Phala report debate moved to 13 December

At a specially convened meeting of the National Assembly’s programme committee on Monday night, political party whips agreed with a proposal from the ANC, to postpone the debate to allow for logistical arrangements.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will on Tuesday be scouting for a venue that will be able to hold all 400 members.

This after a decision was taken on Monday night to move a debate on an impeachment report against President Cyril Ramaphosa to next week Tuesday.

A hybrid sitting of the House was due to debate on Tuesday whether or not to adopt a Section 89 independent panel report that has found the president may have breached his oath of office over an incident at his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, in February 2020.

Opposition parties have objected to chief whips collating votes on behalf of their members, and want each member’s vote to be recorded individually.

Deputy Chief Whip Doris Dlakude proposed the postponement to allow all members to travel to Cape Town.

"Our proposal will be that of next week Tuesday, the 13th," Dlakude said.

Parties were in agreement to delay the Section 89 report debate if it would allow for a proper sitting and manual voting.

The ACDP’s Steve Swart: "This will enable this very serious matter to be dealt with properly."

The ATM’s Vuyo Zungula: "It’s a highly contentious issue that requires that Parliament must sit physically."

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she would allow for a manual role call of votes.