Ndavi Nokeri’s national costume for Miss Universe pageant revealed

Ndavi Nokeri is hoping to become the 71st Miss Universe when she takes part in the contest in January 2023 in New Orleans, USA.

CAPE TOWN – Miss South Africa’s national costume for the prestigious Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.

Ndavi Nokeri is hoping to become the 71st Miss Universe when she takes part in the contest in January 2023 in New Orleans, USA.

The 23-year-old beauty queen’s costume was designed by fashion house Scalo and Hendersonworx.

According to the official Miss Universe website, close to 90 women from around the globe will be vying for the title.

The website went on to explain that the pageant creates and provides a safe space for women to share stories and drive impact.

The last time a South African won the title was in 2019 when Zozibini Tunzi brought home the crown.