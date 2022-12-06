Ndavi Nokeri’s national costume for Miss Universe pageant revealed
Ndavi Nokeri is hoping to become the 71st Miss Universe when she takes part in the contest in January 2023 in New Orleans, USA.
CAPE TOWN – Miss South Africa’s national costume for the prestigious Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.
The 23-year-old beauty queen’s costume was designed by fashion house Scalo and Hendersonworx.
National Costume Reveal 👗' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 6, 2022
A proudly South African Woman, rooted in her Tsonga heritage birthed on African soil. 🌍🇿🇦
Created by @scalom and hendersonworx.#misssa2022 #NdaviNokeri #farewellevent #missuniversesouthafrica #ndaviformissuniverse #nationalcostume pic.twitter.com/Q1go4kUilm
According to the official Miss Universe website, close to 90 women from around the globe will be vying for the title.
The website went on to explain that the pageant creates and provides a safe space for women to share stories and drive impact.
The last time a South African won the title was in 2019 when Zozibini Tunzi brought home the crown.
Here is a glimpse of what to expect on the @MissUniverse stage. This dress designed by @j_william_aria is gold with precious stones which represents South Africa’s mineral wealth and makes @Ndavi_Nokeri look like the South African queen that she is.🤩#misssa2022 #ndavinokeri pic.twitter.com/N5I3aEY39T' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 6, 2022