Move to electric cars threatens over 100,000 jobs: Gungubele

CAPE TOWN - The Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the move to cleaner renewable energy sources in the car sector could put no less than 100,000 jobs at risk.

He said that the South African car manufacturing sector faced the biggest risk as the demand for cars that emit greenhouse gasses in Europe declined.

Gungubele briefed Parliament's Mineral Resources and Energy Committee about South Africa's Just Energy Transition Investment Plan.

He said the investment plan would help the country take control of its own transition from coal to renewables.

Gungubele said it would also help mitigate the social and economic implications of the use of cleaner sources that could put thousands of jobs at risk.

“For instance, if you go to the auto industry, no less than 100,000 jobs are under threat there because Europe would have given us, if I’m correct, until 2030, that at a certain point in time they will not be actually buying cars that are not oriented to the new system."

The Presidency said the investment in infrastructure in the coal mining province of Mpumalanga, alone, would require over R1 trillion.

It said the three priority sectors are energy, new energy vehicles or electric cars and green hydrogen.