Mashatile: ANC hasn't abandoned its responsibility to hold Ramaphosa accountable

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said that the party had not abandoned its responsibility to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for Phala Phala.

After two days of marathon meetings by the ANC's structures, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) decided to throw its full support behind Ramaphosa.

Mashatile said that the ANC NEC had instructed its parliamentary caucus to vote against the Section 89 independent panel report when Parliament meets next week.

President Ramaphosa has filed an application to have the recommendations on the Section 89 independent panel report reviewed and set aside.

The report found that there is enough evidence to suggest that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office by not reporting the burglary and theft of over US$500,000 in cash at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

Mashatile said that the ANC NEC could not make a decision while court proceedings were still ongoing.

"He will take the matter on review. He will subject himself to other processes of the integrity commission. There is another process of the Hawks, the Public Protector... those processes are going to continue."

Mashatile said that he expected all ANC members to respect this decision.