Manenberg gang violence of 'deep concern and worry', says WC MEC Allen

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen visited the suburb on Monday following a recent flare-up in deadly gun violence.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities believe Manenberg's people are being held hostage by heartless gangsters.

He met with a range of law enforcement agencies to keep them on their toes.

A 69-year-old woman was one of four people killed in a string of recent shootings in Manenberg since the start of this month.

Seventeen suspects are in handcuffs and four firearms have been seized.

MEC Allen said that it was a troubling situation.

"The latest flare-ups are of deep concern and worry. I feel for the residents of Manenberg. Living in fear is not what we want for any community across the Western Cape."

Allen said that he'd also received reports about a handful of residents who pelted law enforcement officers with stones when they head into gang-stricken areas to conduct their operations.

He's pleaded with them to stop as this only encouraged gangsters to continue terrorising Cape Town.