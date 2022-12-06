Joburg emergency services on high alert as stormy weather expected to continue

The city was pummelled by hail and rain on Monday with branches and leaves struck down by the hailstones seen lying on many streets.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services and disaster management teams say they are on high alert as harsh weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the city and other parts of Gauteng this week.

The city was pummelled by hail and rain on Monday, with branches and leaves struck down by the hailstones seen lying on many streets.

There were reports of low-lying bridges across the city being washed over by water rushing from overflowing rivers and streams.

The South African Weather Service said that Joburg residents could expect severe stormy conditions to persist throughout the week.

The EMS's Robert Mulaudzi said that they would be monitoring all seven regions of the city.

"Together with our disaster management teams, we will be monitoring so that we can be able to respond to any emergencies that might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg. Drive the following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and flooded bridges."

Monday's storm damaged property, struck down trees and crippled some of City Power's sub-stations.

City Power has warned residents to expect power restoration operations to be delayed on Tuesday and possibly in the days to come because of the inclement weather.