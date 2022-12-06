Joburg Emergency Services lose contact with pastor who held baptism on Jukskei

Search and rescue crews have recovered 14 bodies from the river after a group of people were caught in a strong current during the religious ceremony at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities say the pastor who had led a baptism service at the Jukskei River has reportedly disappeared.

A three-year-old is among those confirmed dead after a storm caused water levels to rise suddenly.

At least four people are unaccounted for.

While most of the bodies have been recovered from the Jukskei River between Corlett and Grayston Drive in Sandton, it’s believed more people are still missing.

The church leader who presided over the baptism is among those who survived the raging waters, with the help of his congregates.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, said that they’d been battling to get in touch with the pastor to help find the remaining church members.

"The pastor survived the incident. We were told that he was rescued by the congregants. From the day that the incident occurred, we were able to communicate with him up until Sunday afternoon. From there were have lost contact with him. We've not yet heard anything from him."

Rescue efforts continued on Tuesday.