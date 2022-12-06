‘It’s disrespecting’: Roy Keane not impressed with Brazil’s celebratory moves

Legendary footballer Roy Keane has expressed his unhappiness with Brazil’s national team during their match against South Korea on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Legendary footballer Roy Keane has expressed his unhappiness with Brazil’s national team during their Fifa World Cup match against South Korea on Monday.

Keane called the Samba Boys’ celebratory dances after each goal disrespectful towards their opponents.

“I don’t like this. People say it’s their culture. But I think that’s really disrespecting towards the opposition. It’s four goals, and they are going on every time,” Keane said in a video posted by ITV Sport.

Keane also said that he has never seen so much dancing and compared it to watching Strictly Come Dancing.

Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup.

Keane's comments have gained lots of attention on social media, with most users calling on him to lighten up.

all Roy Keane has to do is listen to one (1) Brazilian song and he’ll understand ' Nihal | نهال (@NotNihal) December 6, 2022

Who will tell Roy Keane? 🤔 😂😂 https://t.co/LUUt9TeqXC ' Felix B. Leno (@felixbleno) December 6, 2022

Critical support for the people of Brazil in their war against Roy Keane ' rubot (@rubot) December 6, 2022

Just for you Roy Keane. Suck it up Buttercup! https://t.co/B39ttjGVrF ' Ava Vidal - THEE Receipt Queen! 🙂🇧🇧🇩🇲 (@thetwerkinggirl) December 6, 2022

Roy Keane is so miserable man. Complaining about Brazilian culture like that. Just because you have rhythm whatsoever or any happiness doesn't mean that these people can't celebrate the way they want to celebrate their goals. ' Ahmed 🇸🇴🇳🇱 (@StrawHatShonen) December 6, 2022

🎙️ Roy Keane: "I think it's disrespectful dancing like that every time they score. pic.twitter.com/UeTbAGqcMH ' 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐳𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐠𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@reallozakhga) December 6, 2022

I actually enjoy Roy Keane. Always have. Even his old-man-yells-at-cloud rants are great to me. But it’s important to remember, not just for him but for anyone who may not know, #BRA’s dancing is not about anyone else but celebrating THEIR CULTURE.

Please. Learn before you yell. https://t.co/DcvTD99lrp ' Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) December 6, 2022