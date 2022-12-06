Go

‘It’s disrespecting’: Roy Keane not impressed with Brazil’s celebratory moves

Legendary footballer Roy Keane has expressed his unhappiness with Brazil’s national team during their match against South Korea on Monday.

Brazil's Vinicius Junior (2ndl) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on 5 December 2022. Picture: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP
06 December 2022 16:44

CAPE TOWN - Legendary footballer Roy Keane has expressed his unhappiness with Brazil’s national team during their Fifa World Cup match against South Korea on Monday.

Keane called the Samba Boys’ celebratory dances after each goal disrespectful towards their opponents.

“I don’t like this. People say it’s their culture. But I think that’s really disrespecting towards the opposition. It’s four goals, and they are going on every time,” Keane said in a video posted by ITV Sport.

Keane also said that he has never seen so much dancing and compared it to watching Strictly Come Dancing.

Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup.

Keane's comments have gained lots of attention on social media, with most users calling on him to lighten up.

