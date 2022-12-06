Intercape again pleads for police protection after latest bus attack

Over the weekend, a bus along Jakes Gerwel Drive came under gunfire and the driver was shot and wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Intercape is still coming under attack.

And the long-distance bus company is again pleading with the police and others to keep its vehicles safe and arrest the culprits.

Over the weekend, a bus along Jakes Gerwel Drive came under gunfire and the driver was shot and wounded.

There've been several such shootings this year, including April's case in which bus driver, Bangikhaya Machana, was killed outside Cape Town's Intercape depot.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said that it had to stop.

"The continued brazen attacks on buses constitute organised crime perpetuated by a criminal element. The Western Cape government will not condone criminal acts of extortion, will not negotiate with nor try to appease criminals and will not allow the rule of law to be compromised. Our first priority will always be to ensure the safety of commuters."

It's alleged the ongoing bus attacks are being carried out by taxi operators prevalent in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.