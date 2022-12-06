Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office wraps up for year

Zambian Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni couldn’t testify on Monday as planned due to not having the necessary clearance from authorities in her country.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has wrapped up its business for the year, after months of gruelling testimony from several witnesses.

But the committee has had to postpone its hearings after the latest witness, the public protector from the Republic of Zambia, was not available to testify on Monday.

Zambian Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni couldn’t testify on Monday as planned due to not having the necessary clearance from authorities in her country.

The Section 194 committee has heard that Zulu-Sokoni needed to inform the Zambian government that she intended to travel outside the country to participate in a South African parliamentary process.

Advocate Dali Mpofu told the inquiry that Zulu-Sokoni has also been nominated as a judge in Zambia.

He said that she has also not received the necessary clearance to travel to South Africa as required by that country’s laws.

"Unfortunately it hasn’t worked for various reasons, including the fact that she has not secured the necessary protocols and permissions from her country, which she would have needed anyway for testifying outside of the country because she holds a particular position," Mpofu said.

Committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi said that the committee would resume its hearings on 30 January next year and Zulu-Sokoni’s testimony is expected to be accommodated in the programme.