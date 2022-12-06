HSF's bid to aid Downer in private prosecution case an unwarranted attack: Zuma

In its papers the foundation did not hold back, arguing Zuma’s case was not really about securing a conviction against Downer but rather furthering his own political interests and avoiding accountability.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma lashed out at the Helen Suzman Foundation’s bid to join state advocate Billy Downer’s legal challenge against the private prosecution Zuma launched against him.

The foundation filed an application to be admitted as an amicus curiae - or friend of the court.



Zuma said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) does not need “the guiding hand of misguided busy-bodies and celebrity litigants”.

The foundation's application is scheduled to be heard later in the week.

In its papers the foundation did not hold back, arguing Zuma’s case was not really about securing a conviction against Downer but rather furthering his own political interests and avoiding accountability.

However, Zuma insisted that this wasn’t the case.

The former president labelled the foundation’s argument that he was abusing the private prosecution system as “ludicrous,” and its position that his case was an assault on prosecutorial independence as “nonsensical”.

He also argued that the organisation was biased against him.

The former statesman pointed to what he describes as “unwarranted attacks” and a “plethora of epithets and nasty adjectives”, and said the foundation’s so-called bias should disqualify it from being admitted as an amicus curiae.

Zuma maintained that the foundation was simply “anxious to continue its campaign to see me in jail no matter what”.

He called its submissions “false and contrived” as well as “wild and outlandish”, and said the foundation wasn’t in court to help the presiding judges but rather “to poison the atmosphere”.