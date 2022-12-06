Gauteng's Chiloane to visit Winterveldt primary school after drowning incident

The Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane is expected to visit Refalotse Primary in Winterveldt in Tshwane after a grade six pupil drowned on a school trip.

It is understood that the grade six learners and some parents travelled to a local resort on Friday, where the pupils proceeded to swim around under teachers’ supervision.

The teachers we later alerted to an unresponsive boy learner in one of the swimming pools.

Paramedics certified him dead on their arrival on the scene.

"Accordingly, the educators reportedly had to immediately remove the learner from the swimming pool and try to resuscitate him while waiting for emergency services and police to respond accordingly. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident," said the Gauteng Department of Education's Steve Mabona.