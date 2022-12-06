Eskom announces intermittent Stage 3, Stage 2 load shedding until further notice

The higher stage will be repeated on Wednesday afternoon, while Stage 2 will run from 5am to 4pm until further notice.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom announced Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

"Load shedding is being implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the requirement to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves while creating space to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes," said the power utility.

The power utility reiterated that the budget for diesel was depleted making the implementation of power outages inevitable.

"As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the Open Cycle Gas Turbines, Eskom has been forced to strictly conserve the remainder of the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages," Eskom explained adding that it "will significantly increase the occurrence of load shedding during the next 6 -12 months".