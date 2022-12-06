EFF set to picket outside CT bar over over racism incident

Last week, Thabiso Danca was allegedly told by a bouncer at Bree Street bar, Hank's Olde Irish, that he would not be allowed inside unless he was accompanied by a white person.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are planning to hold a picket on Tuesday afternoon outside a Cape Town pub at the centre of an alleged incident of racism.

Last week, Thabiso Danca was allegedly told by a bouncer at Bree Street bar, Hank's Olde Irish, that he would not be allowed inside unless he was accompanied by a white person.

A video has since gone viral on social media of Danca's friend confronting the owner.

While Danca has laid a complaint with the police and planned to approach the South African Human Rights Commission, the EFF has also confirmed that it was opening a case of racial discrimination with the SAHRC and other relevant institutions.

The party's Wandile Kasibe said that the incident was blatant racism, criminalisation and the reduction of black people to criminals and prisoners who must always be under watch.

"Racists have become emboldened and now have the audacity to tell black people where to go and not to go in a democratic dispensation. We call for their trading licence to be taken away from the."