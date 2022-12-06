EFF confident opposition parties will vote for Ramaphosa impeachment committee

MPs at the National Assembly are set to debate the Phala Phala matter next week, following the release of a Section 89 panel report which found that the president may have breached the Constitution and broke anti-corruption laws.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believes it has the numbers to ensure MPs vote in favour of an impeachment committee which could see President Cyril Ramaphosa booted out of office.

MPs at the National Assembly are set to debate the Phala Phala matter next week, following the release of a Section 89 panel report which found that the president may have breached the Constitution and broke anti-corruption laws.

Ramaphosa is accused of concealing the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

He has denied any wrongdoing, even filing an application to the Constitutional Court to review and set aside the report's findings.

The EFF is confident that opposition parties will vote with their conscience at the National Assembly in a bid to hold President Ramaphosa accountable for the Phala Phala scandal.

Four hundred MPs are set to vote either in favour of or against a Section 89 inquiry into the saga.

If enough MPs vote in favour of the report, then an impeachment committee will be established to investigate if there are grounds to impeach Ramaphosa.

At least 31 African National Congress (ANC) members need to vote with the opposition to secure a positive outcome.

But the ANC parliamentary caucus has already announced that it would be voting against the adoption of the Section 89 report.

EFF leader Julius Malema said that if the vote failed, it would be a telling moment.

"Our worry is not the ANC. Our worry is the DA," Malema said.

Malema has also threatened to pursue other avenues, including filing a vote of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

