Diesel price decrease brings some relief for motorists; petrol to increase

JOHANNESBURG - Following months of steep increases that have seen diesel prices surge to record highs, there will be some relief for consumers during the festive season, as this month's fuel price adjustments take effect at midnight.

The Central Energy Fund has announced a price decrease of between R1.52 and R1.57 per litre of diesel.

Motorists will, however, pay 50 cents more for a litre of petrol.

The cost of paraffin will decrease by almost R2 per litre but gas will cost 76 cents less per kilogram this month.

The Mineral Resources Department's Robert Make said that one of the factors that contributed to these price changes was the local currency.