Cosatu says calls for Ramaphosa to resign as president are premature

The panel was appointed by parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in September to probe whether the president has a case to answer to on the alleged cover-up of the Phala Phala farm burglary.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside amid the damning findings of the Section 89 panel were premature.

Cosatu said the panel's recent findings that Ramaphosa might have a prima facie case to answer to on impeachable grounds were not yet processed and finalised.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the findings of the Section 89 panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, were yet to be subjected to scrutiny.

"The president has a right to scrutinise and contest the report with his lawyers especially if he feels that the report did not treat him fairly. We should all respect that process."

Pamla claimed calls for the president to step aside were driven by politics.

Parliament pinned 13 December for the debate into the findings of the Section 89 panel.