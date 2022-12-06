Cape Town's CCTV network helps make 300 arrests, say city authorities

Cape Town City bosses say its CCTV network has led to the arrests of more than 300 people last week for a range of offences.

CAPE TOWN - Big brother is keeping criminals on their toes.

The metro's cameras recorded a series of negligent road accidents, drug crimes and robberies.

And the city's security chief, JP Smith, said that that meant that the cameras were effective.

"We also use CCTV over the festive season to help manage traffic, particularly around our coastal areas, to detect fires and other emergency incidents where these occur in the camera footprint and to direct resources accordingly."

Smith added that that the city's camera network was available to all law enforcement to use and build cases.

"As we head to one of the busiest periods of the year, we will rely even more heavily on this and other technologies to act as a force multiplier and to guide the efforts of staff on the ground."