Butterworth school the latest to receive science & computer labs from NGO

CAPE TOWN - More rural Eastern Cape schools are getting the gift of working digitally to boost the science subject.

Non-profit company, Advancing Knowledge, is on a mission to streamline science education at schools, with the Gubevu Primary School in Nqamakwe, outside Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, now equipped with a science and computer laboratory.

The NGO's Professor Shaheed Hartley said that five such laboratories had so far been set up at schools in the province.

"We went there and built a science laboratory and kitted it out same with the computer laboratory and now we will go back and support the teachers and make sure that the facilities are utilised optimally," Hartley said.

Hartley stressed the importance of learners being able to do the practical experiments of science at the school level.

"This is what these facilities do - they create opportunities where the learners go into the examination expected to answer on an experiment, they were expected to have done it. It puts them in a better space to be able to answer these questions," he said.