ATM to challenge Ramaphosa’s Section 89 panel report review application

The president approached the apex court for it to set aside the panel's report on the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said it would be challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa's application for a review of the Section 89 committee report that found he may have violated the Constitution.

The panel found that the president may have violated anti-corruption laws, saying there was prima facie evidence of a deliberate intention not to investigate the crime committed on the farm openly.

The ATM was the party that tabled the Section 89 motion that led to the National Assembly appointing the three-member panel that was led by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo.