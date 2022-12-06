Alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu pleads not guilty to charges

Mchunu was charged with incitement of violence and two counts of contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu pleaded not guilty to three charges laid against him at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Mchunu was charged with incitement of violence and two counts of contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

He was one of the people accused of instigating the 2021 July unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested for contempt of court.

The well-known radio personality argued that he did not violate the Disaster Management Act when he held a media briefing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The briefing addressed Mchunu's dissatisfaction with the Constitutional Court's decision to arrest Zuma.

He told Magistrate Godwin Sadiki that he was permitted to hold such a gathering during lockdown because journalists and media personalities were deemed essential workers.

Mchunu pleaded not guilty to the incitement of violence and further rubbished claims suggesting he was an instigator of the 2021 July unrest.

Over 300 lives were lost and millions of rands worth of infrastructure were left damaged after the unrest.