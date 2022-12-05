Vote on possible impeachment of Ramaphosa to be an open one

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined a request from the African Transformation Movement for the ballot to be held in secret.

CAPE TOWN - The vote on the Section 89 panel report on Tuesday will be an open one.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined a request from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the ballot to be held in secret.

The house is expected to vote on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry.

This comes after an independent panel report found prima facie evidence that the president might have violated his oath of office in connection with his farming operation on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa told the panel that $R580,000 was stolen at the farm in February 2020.

The ATM is the party that tabled the Section 89 motion that led the NA to consider whether the process should continue to an inquiry.

It asked for a secret ballot on the matter and contended the political environment was toxic.

However, Mapisa-Nqakula said she believed a closed vote would deprive citizens of determining where their representatives stand on the matter.

She said it could also give rise to corruption aimed at influencing members to vote in a manner where they would be shielded from accountability.

“The speaker said the constitutional requirement as set out in Section 59(1)(b) that the National Assembly must conduct its proceedings in an open manner was also an important consideration in this case,” said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Mapisa-Nqakula said an open and transparent procedure could only bring about public trust and confidence in the NA.