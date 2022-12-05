UB40 featuring Ali Campbell to tour SA

The UK band is heading to South Africa in May and June 2023.

They’ll be performing in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell



One of the greatest reggae bands of all time, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will be returning to SA in 2023!



30 May @GrandWestSA

1 June @DurbanICC

3 June @timesquareza



Tickets on sale 9 am Fri 9 Dec

Their fusion of reggae and pop music has been keeping fans entertained since 1978 when the band was formed in Birmingham, England.

They are known for hits such as Red Red Wine, (I can’t) Help Falling in Love With You andKingston Town.

Tickets for the concerts will be on sale on Friday, 9 December 2022.