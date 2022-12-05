UB40 featuring Ali Campbell to tour SA
The UK band is heading to South Africa in May and June 2023.
CAPE TOWN – Still scratching your head for a perfect Christmas gift?
Well, how about tickets to see UB40 featuring Ali Campbell?
They’ll be performing in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.
📢 Just Announced ‼ #UB40FeaturingAliCampbell' BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) December 5, 2022
One of the greatest reggae bands of all time, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will be returning to SA in 2023!
30 May @GrandWestSA
1 June @DurbanICC
3 June @timesquareza
Tickets on sale 9 am Fri 9 Dec from https://t.co/jj1YOmz9E6. pic.twitter.com/NyFITRARt0
Their fusion of reggae and pop music has been keeping fans entertained since 1978 when the band was formed in Birmingham, England.
They are known for hits such as Red Red Wine, (I can’t) Help Falling in Love With You andKingston Town.
Tickets for the concerts will be on sale on Friday, 9 December 2022.