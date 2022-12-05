Trial of alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu postponed to Tuesday

The case against the former Ukhozi FM DJ stems from his calling for Jacob Zuma’s release from prison at a press conference during the violence and looting that followed the former president’s incarceration last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu will now begin on Tuesday.

The case against the former Ukhozi FM DJ stems from his calling for Jacob Zuma’s release from prison at a press conference during the violence and looting that followed the former president’s incarceration last year.

He’s been charged with incitement to commit violence and violating the Disaster Management Act.

READ: Alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu to return to court

The trial was set down to begin in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

But the State on Monday morning handed over to the defence certain documents it intends to use during the trial.

And the defence has now requested an opportunity to go through these documents.

READ: NPA says it's saving evidence against Ngizwe Mchunu for trial

The majority of this week - from Monday until Thursday - has been set aside for the trial, though.

And so the case has now been rolled over until Tuesday.

Mchunu, who describes himself as a cultural activist, again appeared in the dock dressed in full traditional Zulu attire and with a crowd of supporters filling the gallery.

He is currently out on bail of R2,000.