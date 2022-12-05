Testimony from Zambia's Public Protector on Mkhwebane inquiry deferred to 2023

The committee was meant to hear evidence from Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, the Public Protector of the Republic of Zambia, who joined Monday’s hearings virtually.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to defer the evidence from Zambia's Public Protector.

The committee was meant to hear evidence from Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, the Public Protector of the Republic of Zambia, who joined Monday’s hearings virtually.

After a submission from Advocate Dali Mpofu, the matter was deferred to 2023 to give Zulu-Sokoni time to get the relevant Zambian government approval to participate in the inquiry.

Mpofu told the Section 194 inquiry that Zulu-Sokoni was an independent witness testifying for the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association.

He told the committee that Zulu-Sokini awaiting an appointment to be a judge and this has further complicated her testimony, which requires government approval.

“She’s also preparing to address her own Parliament regarding the procedures to do with her appointment as Judge. The third reason is that she would also prefer to testify in person, and she will make arrangements and that’s also got its own approvals,” said Mpofu.

Zulu-Sokoni also got an opportunity to address the committee about her government clearance.

“When it was suggested to me that I testify virtually, I was still advised by my officials at the office that even if I’m not applying for leave to travel abroad, I would still have to inform the government that I’m going to address the South African Parliament.”

Mpofu told the committee that he would prefer that the evidence be deferred to 23 January 2023 but would communicate this to the committee in writing.