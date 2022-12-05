SPCA euthanises pit bulls that killed North West man

The 39-year-old man was killed at a tavern in Mogwase near Rustenburg during the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said the two pit bulls that mauled a man to death at a tavern in the North West were euthanised.

The 39-year-old man was killed at a tavern in Mogwase near Rustenburg during the weekend.

It's understood that the tavern owner closed for the night and unleashed his dogs at the property.

Police said a patron apparently returned to the establishment and was attacked.

NSPCA’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Nazareth Appalsamy said when they arrived at the scene the owner of the pit bulls surrendered both dogs to the animal welfare organisation.

“We wish to confirm that the two dogs that were involved in the attack in the North West, they were surrendered by the owner. They were removed by the SPCA, and they were humanely euthanised.”

This is the latest in a series of fatal pit bull attacks across the country.

The attack also came on the back of a petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets.

It has since garnered more than 130,000 signatures.