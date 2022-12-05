Some GP ANC members call Mashatile sell-out for not firmly supporting Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa's supporters were picketing outside Nasrec in Johannesburg, on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meets over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s future, some party members in Gauteng were unhappy with the acting secretary general, Paul Mashatile, for seemingly not standing by the president.

Ramaphosa's supporters picketed outside Nasrec in Johannesburg on Monday.

The protestors labelled Mashatile as a self-serving politician.

Parliament's Section 89 panel found that Ramaphosa might have committed impeachable offences in relation to the theft of foreign currency at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

One of Ramaphosa’s supporters, Maropeng Serakwana, said he was disappointed with Mashatile’s uncertainty on who he supported ahead of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference in December.

“We are saying Mashatile is a sell-out. Because of Mashatile, it’s now acting outside of the corrective.”

He further told Eyewitness News that Mashatile’s dreams of being party president were leading him astray.

“Mashatile is one of those who connive with those who want to collapse this country for his selfish interests, for him to become the ANC president.”

The ANC NEC was still in session as leaders of the party discussed Ramaphosa’s future in office on Monday.