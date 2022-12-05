'What anti-racist looks like': Social media lauds allyship in CT pub race row

In a video clip posted on Friday on social media, a white man, Christopher Logan, comes to the defence of his black friend, Thabiso Danca, who was allegedly refused entry into Hank's Old Irish Pub because of his race.

CAPE TOWN - Social media users are praising the friendship between Christopher Logan and Thabiso Danca.

In a video clip posted on Friday on social media, Logan came to the defence of Danca, who said he was refused entry into a Cape Town pub because of his race.

“As soon as I went into Hanks, I was stopped…My friends were already inside. The bouncer said to me I mustn’t go in if I’m not accompanied by a white friend…” said Danca.

The video showed Logan accusing the owner of Hank's Old Irish Pub of institutional racism.

The clip has since gone viral.

THIS is what being anti-racist and being an ally looks like. A singlet was torn that day. Shout out to this young white guy for calling out Hank’s Olde Irish in Cape Town, known for its jazz nights, for the racist treatment of his friend 🔥 #HumanRights https://t.co/hZ98YQ0A5g ' Elena W (@ElenainZAfrica) December 5, 2022

EFF WESTERN CAPE RESPONDS TO THE UGLY FACE OF RACISM THAT HAS RESURFACED AT HANK’S OLDE IRISH PUB IN NO 110 BREE STREET IN CAPE TOWN #RacismMustFall @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/B6immnwob5 ' EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) December 5, 2022

This is the definition of using your privilege to support and fight for your allies... Cheers to this gent... We need more like this https://t.co/79spYLXSDv ' Rated Capturer 📷💯 (@PraiseMagidi) December 5, 2022

So what debilitating medical issue is this owner going to blame his racism on? ' Spikey (@S_p_i_k_e_s) December 4, 2022