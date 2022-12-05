Go

'What anti-racist looks like': Social media lauds allyship in CT pub race row

In a video clip posted on Friday on social media, a white man, Christopher Logan, comes to the defence of his black friend, Thabiso Danca, who was allegedly refused entry into Hank's Old Irish Pub because of his race.

A screengrab of Christopher Logan confronting the owner of a Cape Town pub after his friend, Thabiso Danca, was allegedly told that he needed a white person to accompany him into the pub.
05 December 2022 12:29

CAPE TOWN - Social media users are praising the friendship between Christopher Logan and Thabiso Danca.

In a video clip posted on Friday on social media, Logan came to the defence of Danca, who said he was refused entry into a Cape Town pub because of his race.

“As soon as I went into Hanks, I was stopped…My friends were already inside. The bouncer said to me I mustn’t go in if I’m not accompanied by a white friend…” said Danca.

The video showed Logan accusing the owner of Hank's Old Irish Pub of institutional racism.

The clip has since gone viral.

