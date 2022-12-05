SAPS to deploy 10,000 new constables to bolster visibility during festive season

They will be deployed to various stations, units and service points to bolster capacity and enhance police visibility.

JOHANNESBURG - As the festive season kicks off, the police ministry will on Monday welcome 10,000 newly trained constables within its ranks to help ramp up the fight against crime.

The constables, who will graduate next week, are part of the Project 10,000 officers initiative.

This comes as the police ministry kick-starts its festive season operations inspection roadshow in Limpopo on Monday.

The national inspection tour will see Police Minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by other high-ranking officials, engage with communities across the country to ensure a safe festive season.

"The ministry and the SAPS management will also engage communities on their safety and security as they visit public spaces such as shopping malls, taxi ranks, beaches, parks and other public gathering areas and centres of activities," said the Police Ministry's Lirandzu Themba.