SA set to battle for African slot at IWBF Women's Wheelchair Basketball Champs Team SA, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo will battle it out for the one slot allocated for Africa at the 2023 IWBF U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball Championships. Wheelchair basketball JOHANNESBURG – South Africa will host the 2022 IWBF Africa U25 Women’s World Championship Qualifiers at the Vodacom Mandeville Indoor Sports Center in Johannesburg from 5-8 December. Team SA, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo will battle it out for the one slot allocated for Africa at next year's IWBF U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball Championships. READ: Vodacom wheelchair basketball challenge returns, Swanepoel tapped as ambassador 1 day to go before the start of the 2022 IWBF Africa U25 Women's World Championship Qualifiers, taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa from 5-8 December 2022.



The games will be live-streamed on IWBF Africa's Facebook and YouTube Channels so be sure to tune in! pic.twitter.com/ZOuSMxNCSM wheelchairbasketball (@amawheelaBBall) December 4, 2022

The IWBF U25 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball World Championship is an international wheelchair basketball competition contested by the top women’s under-25 national teams.

Zonal qualification tournaments take place in each of the four IWBF Zones (America, Africa, Europe and Asia Oceania) to decide the countries that will compete.

The event is held every four years and made its debut in 2011 in St Catharines, Ontario.

The games will be live-streamed on IWBF Africa's Facebook and YouTube Channels.

READ: Amawheelaboys to represent Africa at IWBF men’s U23 world championships